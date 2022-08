Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 322 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 9.982 million bpd last month, up by 273 thousand bpd from 8.190 million bpd the month before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia respectively.