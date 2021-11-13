U.N on the migrants stranded at Belarus-Poland borders: not a threat 

Shafaq News/ The United Nations' Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, shed light upon the migrant crisis at the Belarusian borders with the European Union countries after reports about a heavy military deployment by Poland and other countries to deter their progress.

According to a daily press briefing by his office, Haq said, "Obviously, it’s every country’s sovereign right to determine how they deal with the situation at their borders."

"You see that they are not a military force. They are a group of people who are hungry, tired. They need health care; they need shelter. They should not be seen as a threat, and we’re urging everyone not to see them as such," he continued.

Iraq stopped allowing citizens to board direct flights to Belarus in a bid to protect Iraqi migrants from human trafficking gangs, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday, Friday.

"The Iraqi embassy in Moscow and Warsaw [will] coordinate Iraq's efforts for the voluntary return of those who are stranded at the Belarus border," the Iraqi state News Agency quoted the ministry spokesperson as saying.

"Iraq has stopped direct flights between Iraq and Belarus," he added.

Baghdad also temporarily suspended the working mandates of the Belarusian Honorary Consul in the country until further notice.