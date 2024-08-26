Turkish Lira hit a record low after rumors of Finance Minister resignation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Lira dropped against the US dollar, fueled by widespread rumors that Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek had resigned.

The Lira plunged to an all-time low of 34 to the dollar during today's trading session, marking a dramatic decline of over 12% since the start of the year.

Market analysts attributed the sharp drop to reactions spurred by unconfirmed reports of Simsek's departure, which rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

In response to the market chaos, Turkiye's Capital Markets Board announced it had launched an investigation into the social media posts alleging Simsek's resignation, contributing to a steep decline in the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The regulatory body scrutinizes accounts that may have misled investors, leading to financial losses.

Simsek, who took charge of Turkiye's economic strategy in mid-2023, has been part of a technocratic team focused on moving the country away from previous unorthodox economic practices that prioritized growth over price stability.