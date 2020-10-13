Total company to increase investment in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met today, Tuesday, the chairman and CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, in the presence of the Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar.

"The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in oil and gas fields, and to increase effective investment in the associated gas in generating power," According to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office.

Total has been active in Iraq since the 1920s in oil and gas exploration and production. Today, it is also market petroleum products and related services.



