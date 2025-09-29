To speed up services: Baghdad hands governors a role in budget

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Economic Council has decided to involve provincial governors in drafting the state budget, aiming to improve services and reduce bureaucracy, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the governors outlined their local projects and non-oil revenues to support municipal budgets, while discussions also touched on better use of state land for strategic projects or redistribution to eligible groups.

The council further reviewed recommendations on applying product-protection laws in Kurdistan and considered a proposal to contract private companies to transport state employees, a project officials said could create jobs and cut public spending.