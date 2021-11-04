The delay in approving the 2022 budget bill will not affect the employees' salaries, official says

Shafaq News/ Mazhar Muhammad Salih, the financial and economic advisor to the caretaker prime minister, said that the delay in approving the 2022 budget bill will not affect the employees' salaries.

Salih told Shafaq News Agency, "The delay in approving the 2022 draft budget law does not have any effect on salaries, everything will be done without delay, as in this case the effective financial management law is applied, which is based on the principle of disbursing 12/1 of the actual expenses."

He added, "the principle of disbursing 12/1 of the actual current expenditures, which took place in the previous fiscal year, is to be spent on the same expenditure gates in the subsequent fiscal year until the legislation of the new general budget law."

Earlier today, Salih stated that there was no official submission of the 2022 draft federal budget law.