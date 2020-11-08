The amount of borrowing will range between 10-15 trillion dinars, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed on Sunday that the amount of borrowing in the Fiscal Deficit Financing Law ranges between 10-15 trillion dinars.

Committee reporter Ahmed Al-Saffar told Shafaq News Agency, "The parliament completed the second reading the law and listened to the observations of the parliament", adding, "the Committee will move to collect information from the government to prepare the law in an appropriate form in preparation for voting on the borrowing law next Thursday."

The Parliamentary Finance Committee expressed its reservation yesterday, Saturday, regarding the financing of the fiscal deficit law draft, noting that there is an "exaggeration" in the funds requested by the government.

On October 11, 2020, the Cabinet Secretariat submitted a law draft on financing the fiscal deficit to the council of Representatives.