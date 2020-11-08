Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The amount of borrowing will range between 10-15 trillion dinars, MP says

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-08T10:48:22+0000
The amount of borrowing will range between 10-15 trillion dinars, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed on Sunday that the amount of borrowing in the Fiscal Deficit Financing Law ranges between 10-15 trillion dinars.

Committee reporter Ahmed Al-Saffar told Shafaq News Agency, "The parliament completed the second reading the law and listened to the observations of the parliament", adding, "the Committee will move to collect information from the government to prepare the law in an appropriate form in preparation for voting on the borrowing law next Thursday."

The Parliamentary Finance Committee expressed its reservation yesterday, Saturday, regarding the financing of the fiscal deficit law draft, noting that there is an "exaggeration" in the funds requested by the government.

On October 11, 2020, the Cabinet Secretariat submitted a law draft on financing the fiscal deficit to the council of Representatives.

related

The Parliament will not approve the Borrowing law unless the government submits the reform paper, MP says

Date: 2020-10-11 14:25:33
The Parliament will not approve the Borrowing law unless the government submits the reform paper, MP says

Iraqi parliament "stunned".. 41 trillion dinars of borrowing for three months

Date: 2020-10-21 10:03:27
Iraqi parliament "stunned".. 41 trillion dinars of borrowing for three months

The Iraqi parliament to discuss the borrowing law on Saturday

Date: 2020-11-03 20:13:43
The Iraqi parliament to discuss the borrowing law on Saturday

The government's estimates of the required funds are "exaggerated", the Parliament says

Date: 2020-11-07 14:13:06
The government's estimates of the required funds are "exaggerated", the Parliament says

The Iraqi Parliament expresses its objection to the delay in submitting the 2020 budget

Date: 2020-11-07 13:21:10
The Iraqi Parliament expresses its objection to the delay in submitting the 2020 budget