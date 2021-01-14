The US confirms its continuous support for the Iraqi energy sector

Shafaq News / The governments of Iraq and the United States of America confirmed their cooperation in oil production and export, natural gas, electricity, and clean energy to help Iraq become independent in the field of energy.

According to a statement distributed by the US embassy in Iraq, this came during the third meeting of the joint coordination committee on energy.

"Both sides are looking forward to energy independence in Iraq and the day when all Iraqis will have twenty-four hours of stable electricity", the statement said.

Both sides also reaffirmed the importance of partnerships with American companies, as the two sides intend to work together to ensure the permanence of the efficacy of these partnerships and their benefit to all parties.

Furthermore, the two sides condemned the valuable role that Iraq is currently playing in providing oil resources to the global markets and its ability to be a regional leader in natural gas production.

The two delegations discussed the importance of supporting Iraq's efforts to harness its enormous natural gas resources, reviewing Iraq's work processes related to the capture of burning natural gas to reduce its dependence on imports while improving environmental quality.

For its part, the US representatives expressed their countries' continuous support for the Iraqi energy sector and look forward to holding workshops and technical support, as "The US has encouraged Iraq to work with the International Energy Agency, and the resources are available to assist the agency's work."

It is noteworthy that the joint coordination committee on energy emerged from the strategic framework agreement between Iraq and the US in 2008 to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.