The Ministry of Transport: these two projects can save Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, said on Monday that Al-Faw port and the monorail will "save" the national economy from the consequences of oil crisis.

Al-Shibli said in an interview with the official Iraqi channel, "the western breakwater was accomplished in a better way than the eastern breaker, and we requested the Korean company to build five piers and a canal."

He added, "It is impossible to build the Grand port of Al-Faw through small projects," noting, "reports of the competent authorities confirmed that the director of the Korean company has committed suicide."

Al-Shibli indicated, "the new director of the Korean company called for an increase in the sums allocated to the port of Al-Faw," calling for, "increasing the amounts to from 2.3 billion to 2.8 billion dollars."

He continued, "the Korean company has reduced the required sums," noting, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has directed to speed up the completion of Al-Faw port."

The Iraqi Minister of Transport noted, "the Korean company has been here for seven years and built the breakwater," indicating, "the Korean company has proven aptitude in building the western breakwater."

He said, "Some of the previous governments wanted to give the port for investment," explaining, "it demanded including the Grand Al-Faw port to the internal and external borrowing."