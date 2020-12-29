The Ministry of Planning adopts the previous exchange for investment projects

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-29T21:15:08+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Tuesday adopting the previous exchange rate for the dollar for investment projects until the end of this year exclusively. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning, Maher Hammad Johan, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the ministry has approved the new exchange rate determined by the Central Bank for the projects of the general budget." "The Ministry of Finance requested adopting the previous exchange rate 1182 dinars to one dollar, until the end of the year, for the accounting of investment projects." "The Ministry of Planning is now working to present a study on the effect of the exchange rate difference on investment projects to ensure their implementation," he continued. The Central Bank of Iraq decided last week to reduce the local operation's exchange rate to 1445 dinars per dollar to provide liquidity to reduce the stifling financial crisis.

