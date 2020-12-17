Report

The Iraqi dinar registers a slight increase against the US dollar

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-17T10:42:54+0000
The Iraqi dinar registers a slight increase against the US dollar

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rate fell against the Iraqi dinar at noon on Thursday, local time.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 131,000 dinars, an hour after recording 136,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency published the draft budget law, which included the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate at 145 thousand dinars for every 100 dollars.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers said that the Ministry of Finance proposed the budget law draft's dollar exchange rate.

An official source in the council told Shafaq News agency that this proposal will be discussed in the next session of the council, and is subject to amendment.

Shafaq News Agency published, earlier in the day, the budget law draft, which included the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate at 145 thousand dinars for every 100 dollars.

