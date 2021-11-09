Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi National Oil Company to negotiate with Chevron to develop oil fields in Dhi Qar

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-09T16:55:32+0000
The Iraqi National Oil Company to negotiate with Chevron to develop oil fields in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers decided to authorize the Iraqi National Oil Company to negotiate with Chevron to develop oil fields in Dhi Qar Governorate.

This project constitutes, according to a statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, "a significant addition that contributes to enhancing and sustaining national production."

The ministry's plan in Dhi Qar includes completing a set of giant projects in the oil and gas and water sectors, with an initial capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day, within seven years, and may be followed later by the establishment of solar energy projects to produce electricity.

The ministry added, "We hope these projects will contribute to strengthening and sustaining national production, advancing and developing infrastructure, increasing development opportunities for private sector companies in the governorate, and providing job opportunities."

related

Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Date: 2021-01-13 06:32:55
Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Administration of the Dhi Qar oil refinery warns of "huge catastrophe" if the picket persists

Date: 2021-05-07 15:45:56
Administration of the Dhi Qar oil refinery warns of "huge catastrophe" if the picket persists

Dhi Qar: A project to eradicate unemployment

Date: 2021-05-08 10:04:14
Dhi Qar: A project to eradicate unemployment

Dhi Qar demands exemption from OPEC cuts

Date: 2021-05-12 15:19:12
Dhi Qar demands exemption from OPEC cuts

An NGO warns of an environmental disaster in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-17 16:19:14
An NGO warns of an environmental disaster in Dhi Qar

The South Refineries Company concludes Dhi Qar Refinery's preliminary contract

Date: 2021-06-14 11:19:02
The South Refineries Company concludes Dhi Qar Refinery's preliminary contract

Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company

Date: 2021-07-12 12:36:55
Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company

Iraqi authorities: all Iraqi governorates' water shares have been secured

Date: 2021-07-22 12:45:55
Iraqi authorities: all Iraqi governorates' water shares have been secured