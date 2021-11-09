Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers decided to authorize the Iraqi National Oil Company to negotiate with Chevron to develop oil fields in Dhi Qar Governorate.

This project constitutes, according to a statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, "a significant addition that contributes to enhancing and sustaining national production."

The ministry's plan in Dhi Qar includes completing a set of giant projects in the oil and gas and water sectors, with an initial capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day, within seven years, and may be followed later by the establishment of solar energy projects to produce electricity.

The ministry added, "We hope these projects will contribute to strengthening and sustaining national production, advancing and developing infrastructure, increasing development opportunities for private sector companies in the governorate, and providing job opportunities."