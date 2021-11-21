The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture demands to become a "sovereign ministry"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture demanded being pronounced as a "sovereign ministry" that has its own budget.

Ministry spokesman Hamid Al-Nayef told Shafaq News Agency, "The state's policy within the reform paper is the trend towards a market economy," noting, "the Ministry of Agriculture should be a sovereign ministry supported with funds to cover the farmers and investors' expenses so that the agricultural sector can be promoted."

"The state has lifted all support from farmers", he said, pointing out that the fertilizers that were delivered to farmers are the remainder of last year.

The successive Iraqi governments since 2003 have included six sovereign ministries backed by the largest part of the state’s public budgets, which are foreign, interior, finance, defense, oil, and electricity.