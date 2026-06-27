Thai rice prices climb on high Iraq demand

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Thai 5% white rice rose $34 over the past month to $483 per metric ton FOB on June 25, supported partly by Iraqi buying interest ahead of fresh crop arrivals expected from late July, S&P Global Energy reported.

Iraq imported 91,865 metric tons of Thai rice in the first four months of 2026, after Thailand shipped about one million metric tons to Iraq in 2025. A Thailand-based exporter also linked near-term price support to renewed demand from Malaysia and the Philippines, along with exporters covering short positions.

Thailand’s rice market is watching second-crop arrivals, with exporters divided over whether new supply will pressure prices or demand will keep them firm. Below-average rainfall could affect the upcoming crop, while the US Department of Agriculture expects Thai rice production to dip 0.7% year-on-year to 20.7 million metric tons in the 2025-2026 marketing year.