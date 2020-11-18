Tehran has climbed up to 79th place as the world's most expensive city

Shafaq News/ Hong Kong, Paris and Zurich are the world's most expensive cities according to new research.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which rates 133 global cities, and compares the price of a basket of 138 everyday items in each published the newest list of the world's most expensive cities.

The European cities have leapfrogged over Singapore and Osaka, which tied with Hong Kong in the previous Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, carried out in March.

The changes are especially marked this time due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on prices around the world.

Singapore and Osaka are now down to fourth and fifth respectively, with Tel Aviv tying with Osaka in fifth place.

The top 10 is completed by Geneva, New York City, Copenhagen and Los Angeles.

Sydney is at number 15, London at 20, and Nairobi at 77.

Moscow is at number 106 and Delhi at 121.

The biggest rise is Tehran, which has climbed up the ladder from 106th to 79th, due to US sanctions impacting supplies. Reykjavik, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo show the biggest price drops.

Damascus in Syria is the city with the lowest cost of living, followed by Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Lusaka in Zambia, Caracas (Venezuela) and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The bottom 10 is rounded out by Karachi (Pakistan), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Algiers (Algeria) and Bangalore and Chennai, in India.

The survey also found that prices for electronics have increased globally. Clothing, meanwhile, has fallen both presumably due to the increase in people working from home. Staple food items largely remained the same price, while personal care products, tobacco have all risen.

World's most expensive cities to live 2020

1. (tie) Paris, France

1. (tie) Hong Kong

1 (tie) Zurich, Switzerland

4. Singapore

5. (tie) Osaka, Japan

5. (tie) Tel Aviv, Israel

7. Geneva, Switzerland

8. New York City

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Los Angeles