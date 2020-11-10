Stable rates of Dollar exchange in Baghdad and Kurdistan's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Dollar registers today a stable exchange in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan for the third day consecutively.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 124,900 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 124,900 dinars against 100 dollars. These are the same prices that were recorded on Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad yesterday, Monday.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices have not registered fluctuations in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad as well. The selling and purchase prices registered 125,500 Iraqi dinars and 124,500 dinars per 100 U.S. dollars respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the curve of Dollar exchange against U.S. Dollar has demonstrated no fluctuations; as the selling price stool still 125,100 per hundred dollars, and the purchase at 125,000 per hundred dollars.