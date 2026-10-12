Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways has raised ticket prices after the government ended jet fuel subsidies in September, a government source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The state carrier had been paying 300 Iraqi dinars per liter of jet fuel, but under a decision by the Ministerial Council for the Economy and the Oil Ministry, the price has risen fivefold to about 1,500 dinars, roughly $1, the source said. The airline's aircraft hold between about 20,000 and 45,000 liters of fuel each, depending on the model.

Without the subsidy, the source warned, Iraqi Airways faces much higher costs and will struggle to compete with regional carriers that buy fuel more cheaply at home.