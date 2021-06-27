Senior official rules out setting a supplementary budget for 2021

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister's Adviser for Financial and Economic Affairs, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, ruled out setting a supplementary budget at the end of this year.

Salih told Shafaq News Agency, "During the past years, after the increase in oil prices, the government created a supplementary budget in which the budget was corrected by adding some projects and other things the country needs," noting that there will not be a supplementary budget under these circumstances, especially that there is an election year in November.

"Next year's budget is supposed to be set by the end of the current year", he added.

He hoped that the 2022 budget will be submitted, discussed, and approved by Parliament as soon as the elections are held and a new government is formed.

According to what was voted by the Iraqi Council of Ministers, early elections are scheduled to be held on the tenth of next October of this year.

Parliament and the government often fail to approve the budget before the end of the year due to political tensions between the blocs.