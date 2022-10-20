Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saudi Arabia pushed Arab states to issue statements backing OPEC+ oil cuts

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-20T11:42:42+0000
Saudi Arabia pushed Arab states to issue statements backing OPEC+ oil cuts

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia pushed multiple Arab states to issue statements backing this month's OPEC+ oil cut move, an Arab and an ex-American official have both said.

Riyadh's private efforts probably aimed at preventing the US isolating Riyadh and to demonstrate that all Arab OPEC+ members collectively elected to cut oil production, news website Axios said on Wednesday.

The Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel, made up of OPEC members and associated states, including Russia, in early October said it would slash output by two million barrels a day from November.

The US was frustrated by the decision and argued it would aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while officials from the kingdom contended Washington was worried about increasing gas prices before midterm elections.

The US has said it was re-evaluating its relationship with Riyadh and President Joe Biden said "there will be consequences" for the Gulf nation.

To challenge American claims, Saudi Arabia has recently contacted Arab states on a "very senior level" - both within and outside OPEC+ - to request they make public statements in support of the move.

An ex-US official said Riyadh pushed Arab nations to reiterate the Saudi line that the OPEC+ oil cuts were wholly economic and non-political.

Countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Egypt made statements saying the move was only technical and was backed by all OPEC+ members.

A statement from Jordan backed the Saudis, though urged Riyadh and the US to engage with each other directly to deal with the dispute.

related

U.S. welcomes OPEC+ move to boost oil supply

Date: 2022-06-02 16:35:56
U.S. welcomes OPEC+ move to boost oil supply

Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

Date: 2020-11-12 06:01:46
Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

OPEC+ sees no need to meet U.S. call for more supply, sources say

Date: 2021-08-16 17:52:21
OPEC+ sees no need to meet U.S. call for more supply, sources say

Oil hits two-year high on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

Date: 2021-06-05 08:36:52
Oil hits two-year high on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

OPEC+ to increase its production of Crude Oil

Date: 2021-01-05 19:14:25
OPEC+ to increase its production of Crude Oil

OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. calls for speedier oil output increases

Date: 2021-11-04 16:36:30
OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. calls for speedier oil output increases

Oil hits multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse

Date: 2021-07-06 13:26:48
Oil hits multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse

Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

Date: 2021-09-06 06:28:03
Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady