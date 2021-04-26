Saladin's Investment Commission: 30 grants, +$720 million, and 6500 job opportunities

Shafaq News/ Saladin's Investment Commission announced today, Monday, that the total investment grants issued by the Commission in 2021 have amounted to 30 in the industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors.

The Director-General of the Authority, Laith Hamid Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency that his department granted 30 investment opportunities in the current year in various sectors in trade, agriculture, industry, and housing, indicating that the cost of the granted investment projects amounted to $720,341,250.

Al-Jubouri explained, "the committed granted seven investment opportunities in the commercial sector at $250,600,036, three tourism and entertainment projects at a cost of $2,946,453, eight housing projects at a cost of $421,285,551, four industrial projects at a cost of $6,605,000, three health projects at a cost of $6,421,452, and four projects within the education sector at $5,482,758, and an agricultural project at a cost of $7,200,000."

Al-Jubouri stated that all the companies are domestic, which secures about 6,500 job opportunities in the governorate.