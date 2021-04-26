Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saladin's Investment Commission: 30 grants, +$720 million, and 6500 job opportunities

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-26T11:47:47+0000
Saladin's Investment Commission: 30 grants, +$720 million, and 6500 job opportunities

Shafaq News/ Saladin's Investment Commission announced today, Monday, that the total investment grants issued by the Commission in 2021 have amounted to 30 in the industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors.

The Director-General of the Authority, Laith Hamid Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency that his department granted 30 investment opportunities in the current year in various sectors in trade, agriculture, industry, and housing, indicating that the cost of the granted investment projects amounted to $720,341,250.

 Al-Jubouri explained, "the committed granted seven investment opportunities in the commercial sector at $250,600,036, three tourism and entertainment projects at a cost of $2,946,453, eight housing projects at a cost of $421,285,551, four industrial projects at a cost of $6,605,000, three health projects at a cost of $6,421,452, and four projects within the education sector at $5,482,758, and an agricultural project at a cost of $7,200,000."

 Al-Jubouri stated that all the companies are domestic, which secures about 6,500 job opportunities in the governorate.

related

Saladin withdraws 50+ investment licenses from local and foreign investment companies

Date: 2020-08-24 10:39:53
Saladin withdraws 50+ investment licenses from local and foreign investment companies

Did Saladin deny the establishment of "Makhoul" Dam project?

Date: 2020-09-26 12:23:45
Did Saladin deny the establishment of "Makhoul" Dam project?

Saladin warns of a Crisis in the winter

Date: 2020-10-21 15:22:36
Saladin warns of a Crisis in the winter

A missile attack targets an oil refinery in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-29 17:00:02
A missile attack targets an oil refinery in Saladin

Saladin faces risks of losing 90% of its wheat and barley crops

Date: 2021-02-04 16:12:49
Saladin faces risks of losing 90% of its wheat and barley crops

Three years to complete Makhoul Dam, Official

Date: 2021-04-17 16:16:33
Three years to complete Makhoul Dam, Official

Saladin prepares a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of rural roads

Date: 2020-08-17 16:10:51
Saladin prepares a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of rural roads