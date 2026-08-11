Saladin gas field targets 300M cubic feet daily

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq plans to raise gas production from the Ajeel field in Saladin province to around 300 million standard cubic feet per day, the Oil Ministry stated on Tuesday.

Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber Ismail said the projected output would strengthen the national gas system and could also support production of liquefied petroleum gas and condensates.

The ministry is assessing whether existing North Gas Company facilities can process the additional volumes or whether new infrastructure will be required at Ajeel, taking into account rehabilitation and development work under Iraq’s contract with BP.

Te field’s development should pair higher crude output with greater use of associated gas to reduce flaring and improve utilization of Iraq’s hydrocarbon resources, according to Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Naseer Aziz.

Ajeel is one of Saladin province’s active oil and gas fields. North Gas Company was producing about 410 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas in 2025, while Kirkuk gas output currently stands at about 255 million standard cubic feet per day, with BP-linked development targeting 400 million.

Read more: Four Iraqi Kirkuk fields target 450K bpd under BP