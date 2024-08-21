SOHR: US reinforces military in Syria with air-defense weapons following attacks

Shafaq News/ American forces deployed advanced military reinforcements, including air defense systems, to their bases in northeastern Syria in August, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

These military reinforcements coincide with “attacks by Iran-backed gunmen on eastern of Euphrates and the threats against the US presence in Al-Omar Oil Field and Koniko Gas Field in Deir Ezzor countryside,” SOHR affirmed.

Moreover, the Observatory pointed out, “US Forces conducted extensive military exercises inside bases, where they tested advanced air-defence weapons working with laser and simulated drone attacks, to raise the combat readiness.”

SOHR activists recorded “three attacks in August, where the US confirmed the injury of eight soldiers in Kharab Al-Jeir Base in one of the attacks.”

These activists also observed “the entry of seven cargo planes of the International Coalition in bases in Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor carrying advanced weapons, soldiers and air-defence batteries, while 50 military trucks from Iraq entered through Al-Waleed Crossing on borders.”

“Meanwhile, nine military exercises were conducted in the area with participation of SDF in three of them, using live ammunition to strikefaketargets.”

In recent weeks, global tension has increased with fears of a potential Iranian attack following the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Amid rising anticipation, American forces have faced attacks from armed factions in Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel's actions in Gaza, prompting them to bolster their forces and equipment in preparation for potential escalation.