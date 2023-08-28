Tehran criticizes US troop deployment

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday the deployment of American forces to the region as a "provocative step that undermines stability."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington's seizure of an Iranian oil shipment and the imposition of new sanctions are counterproductive measures. It asserted that Iran will continue its oil exports despite American sanctions.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry highlighted that during nuclear negotiations, Iran aims to eliminate any restrictions on its oil exports to any country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry concluded by emphasizing that "Washington must prove its reliability as a negotiating partner with Tehran," noting, "despite the agreement reached on the prisoner exchange, Washington continues to take counterproductive actions."