Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-21T12:07:17+0000
Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Chamber's U.S.-Iraq Business Council organizes a virtual conference on Post-COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which will feature high-level speakers from the Kurdistan Regional Government, United States Government, and leading U.S. companies that are doing business in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Conference discussion topics will include enabling the keys to economic growth, investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, prioritizing food security, and the future of U.S.-Iraq energy partnerships.  Please stay tuned for updates on confirmed speakers.

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani will also participate in the conference that will be held on 23-24 of November 2020.

related

IMF Almost all Middle Eastern economies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Date: 2020-10-19 12:25:20
IMF Almost all Middle Eastern economies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

Date: 2020-09-24 15:11:42
KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

COVID-19 pushed CEOs towards online expansion and offices downsizing

Date: 2020-08-25 10:14:53
COVID-19 pushed CEOs towards online expansion and offices downsizing

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

Date: 2020-10-20 06:20:07
Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 573 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-13 11:26:46
COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 573 new cases in Kurdistan today

Oil jumps on Corona virus vaccine hopes

Date: 2020-11-09 14:23:01
Oil jumps on Corona virus vaccine hopes

Kurdistan receives 320 billion dinars from the Iraqi government

Date: 2020-10-14 09:12:06
Kurdistan receives 320 billion dinars from the Iraqi government