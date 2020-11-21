Shafaq News/ The U.S. Chamber's U.S.-Iraq Business Council organizes a virtual conference on Post-COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which will feature high-level speakers from the Kurdistan Regional Government, United States Government, and leading U.S. companies that are doing business in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Conference discussion topics will include enabling the keys to economic growth, investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, prioritizing food security, and the future of U.S.-Iraq energy partnerships. Please stay tuned for updates on confirmed speakers.

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani will also participate in the conference that will be held on 23-24 of November 2020.