Pentagon: 61 Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ In recent weeks, a spike in attacks by Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria has raised concerns as the Biden administration grapples with a delicate balance of deterring the militants without escalating tensions in the broader Middle East.

According to the Pentagon, there have been 61 attacks on bases and facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 17, resulting in at least 60 reported minor injuries to U.S. personnel.

The surge in attacks follows the civilian casualties in Israel's conflict with Hamas, prompting the activities of Iranian proxies operating under the umbrella name of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. While the majority of these attacks have been largely ineffective, the Pentagon reports traumatic brain injuries among U.S. personnel, primarily from explosions.

The Biden administration has responded cautiously, conducting only three retaliatory strikes to avoid triggering a wider conflict. The attacks come amid escalating tensions in the region, fueled by Israel's military response to Hamas' actions in October.

The Iranian-backed forces involved in the attacks, operating in Iraq and Syria, have merged under the new name, Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The groups have a history of engagement, having fought against the Islamic State under the Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella.

The U.S. military presence in the region remains a point of contention, with concerns about further retaliation and the delicate balance in responding to provocations without alienating the Iraqi government.