Parliamentary committee: we should support investment with "solid international agreements"

Shafaq News / Member of the Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee, Mazen Abdel Moneim Al-Feyli, called on Monday to approve and support investments in Iraq with "solid international agreements," stressing the need to keep them away from regional and internal conflicts.

Al-Feyli told Shafaq News agency, "Iraq is in a global economic war between several countries, which has negatively reflected on attracting global investments that match the foundations it possesses and the many opportunities available in all vital sectors."

"Iraq has become an arena for economic conflicts between great countries and neighboring ones, as well as internal political conflicts", he added.

Iraq has been suffering for many years from the delay and disruption of global investments for various reasons, most notably the security factor, political and international conflicts, as well as the Iraqi investment laws.