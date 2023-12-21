PM Al-Sudani meets IFC delegation to advance Baghdad Airport development

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting today with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to follow up on the agreement signed with the institution regarding the rehabilitation and development of Baghdad International Airport.

His office released a statement, stating that during the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized that the focus on developing Baghdad International Airport, representing Iraq's gateway to the world, is part of a comprehensive vision adopted by the government to enhance all airports and elevate their services. Additionally, there is an inclination toward diversifying transportation routes and establishing connectivity with various parts of the world.