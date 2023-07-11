Oil surges due to OPEC+ production reductions, weakening Dollar

Shafaq News / Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and a weaker dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.92 a barrel by 0153 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $73.31.

Prices had eased 1% on Monday on higher expectations that further U.S. interest rate hikes are coming and as investors booked profits after last week’s 4.5% rise.

Supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia set for August helped to lift the benchmark prices, which were also supported as the U.S. dollar fell to a two-month low. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies and often boosts oil demand.

