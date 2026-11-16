Shafaq News

Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations of a supply surplus as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz have been nearly restored to pre-war levels and Chinese refinery throughput fell in October, indicating lower crude demand.

Brent futures were down 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.30 a barrel by 0427 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.34.

Oil closed lower on Friday as the market weighed signs of lower geopolitical risk from the US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month. The benchmarks fell 16% and 13%, respectively, the prior week.

The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this ⁠year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

"For the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness. That shift in narrative is clearly dampening the tone," said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade.

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand, the IEA said. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit.

The agency also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release of oil from its members' emergency reserves pledged in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of Februaryincluding 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

Signs of lower demand in China, the world's second-largest ⁠oil consumer, also pressured prices. The latest data from the country's National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed refinery throughput for October fell 2% from a month earlier and was down 8.1% from a year ago.

The drop in throughput, along with an increase in domestic output and overseas imports, indicated a build in Chinese crude inventories of 492,000 barrels per day last month, according to Reuters calculations based on government data.

Still, KCM Trade's Waterer noted that while supply was loosening, ⁠shipping rates remained high, putting a floor on oil prices.

Rates remain high because of the risks the tankers face carrying crude through the Strait of Hormuz and because the number of ships tied up in shuttling oil through the waterway for transfer to other ships that take shipments to refineries has reduced the ⁠vessel supply.

On Sunday night, Iran's navy said that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

However, some analysts remain positive on the shipping situation for next year.

"Our core view sees a ⁠preliminary deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz reached in Q1 2027. This will pave the way for a sustained improvement in maritime security conditions, allowing freight and insurance markets to normalise and logistical distortions to unwind," said BMI analysts in a client note.

"In turn, regional crude exports will stabilise, eclipsing pre-conflict levels as production grows."

(Reuters)

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