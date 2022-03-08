Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil see-saws near 14-year highs as U.S. weighs Russia oil embargo

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-08T06:07:01+0000
Oil see-saws near 14-year highs as U.S. weighs Russia oil embargo

Shafaq News / Oil prices see-sawed near 14-year highs on Tuesday as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies.

Brent crude futures were up $1.06, or 0.9%, at $124.27 a barrel at 0223 GMT, after trading as high as $125.19 then dipping to $121.31.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.3%, at $119.72 a barrel after also trading in a roughly $4 range.

The erratic moves came following a sharp run-up on Monday to near 14-year highs when the Biden Administration said it was talking to Britain, France and Germany about a ban on Russian oil.

"The price move up has been far too aggressive in too short a time. The charts are telling us the oil price needs to do some digesting before it can move substantially higher," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers Australia.

Keeping a lid on price gains, late on Monday officials said the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban alone, and Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude, rejected plans for an energy embargo.

(Reuters)

related

Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears

Date: 2021-11-26 19:47:49
Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears

Oil hits 7-yr highs, fueled by Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-14 19:13:23
Oil hits 7-yr highs, fueled by Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-09-02 11:48:49
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil yields overnight gains amid optimism of U.S. massive stimulus

Date: 2021-01-20 05:51:27
Oil yields overnight gains amid optimism of U.S. massive stimulus

Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand

Date: 2021-04-26 06:10:48
Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand

Oil climbs close to seven-year high as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Date: 2022-02-02 15:24:06
Oil climbs close to seven-year high as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Oil prices rise as US crude inventory drop

Date: 2020-07-29 21:08:05
Oil prices rise as US crude inventory drop

Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects

Date: 2021-07-02 05:50:17
Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects