سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-23T05:54:54+0000
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Shafaq News / Oil prices took a breather on Wednesday after surging to seven-year highs the previous session as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.

At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear agreement, also kept a lid on prices.

Brent crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.14 a barrel at 0442 GMT, after soaring as high as $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since Sept. 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.21 a barrel, after hitting $96 on Tuesday.

"The NATO allies are holding back some punitive measures as bargaining chips, which also means the door to diplomacy is still open. The Iran nuclear deal remains a possibility until it is not," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Source: Reuters

related

Oil prices changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook

Date: 2021-05-28 07:44:04
Oil prices changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook

Oil prices rise on declining US crude stocks and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-11-11 06:11:50
Oil prices rise on declining US crude stocks and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine

Rising oil prices might end the financial deficit, official says 

Date: 2021-09-14 18:03:02
Rising oil prices might end the financial deficit, official says 

Oil soars 3% to 7-yr highs on Ukraine jitters, tight supplies

Date: 2022-02-12 07:26:43
Oil soars 3% to 7-yr highs on Ukraine jitters, tight supplies

What pushes oil beyond the $90/barrel threshold?

Date: 2022-02-04 10:32:10
What pushes oil beyond the $90/barrel threshold?

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-03-17 09:06:40
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Date: 2021-12-10 05:35:46
Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Oil prices boosted by rising U.S. inflation

Date: 2021-06-10 16:13:32
Oil prices boosted by rising U.S. inflation