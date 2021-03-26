Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-26T07:32:17+0000
Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Shafaq News / Oil prices increased today, Friday, after the "Ansar Allah" movement in Yemen targeted oil installations in Saudi Arabia, one of the largest oil producers in the world.

By 09:15 Moscow time, US crude contracts, "West Texas Intermediate", were trading at $ 59.36 a barrel, up 1.37% from the previous closing price, according to the RT website.

Brent contracts were trading at $ 62.68 a barrel, an increase of 1.18% over the previous settlement price, according to data provided by Bloomberg.

related

Oil prices rebound as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill

Date: 2021-03-01 06:28:30
Oil prices rebound as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain

Date: 2020-11-20 08:34:15
Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain

Brent crude oil dive below $ 40 per barrel

Date: 2020-09-11 07:49:17
Brent crude oil dive below $ 40 per barrel

Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns

Date: 2021-03-16 06:41:03
Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns

Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw

Date: 2020-12-17 06:20:28
Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw

Oil prices rise as after Trump returns to the White House

Date: 2020-10-06 06:42:13
Oil prices rise as after Trump returns to the White House

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-03-04 07:45:27
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

Date: 2020-11-23 06:21:28
Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes