Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Shafaq News / Oil prices increased today, Friday, after the "Ansar Allah" movement in Yemen targeted oil installations in Saudi Arabia, one of the largest oil producers in the world.

By 09:15 Moscow time, US crude contracts, "West Texas Intermediate", were trading at $ 59.36 a barrel, up 1.37% from the previous closing price, according to the RT website.

Brent contracts were trading at $ 62.68 a barrel, an increase of 1.18% over the previous settlement price, according to data provided by Bloomberg.