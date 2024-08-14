Oil prices rise as US inventory drops and war concerns in the Middle East escalate
Shafaq News/ Oil prices climbed on
Wednesday after an industry report showed US crude and gasoline inventories
fell and as the market watched for a possible widening of the Israel-Gaza war,
which may impact global oil supplies.
Brent crude futures rose 56 cents,
or 0.7%, to $81.25 a barrel by 0540 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude
increased by 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.94 per barrel.
Key Middle Eastern oil producer Iran
has not yet retaliated against the assassination of a Hamas official in its
capital that it blames on Israel. But any escalation of the conflict in the
Middle East is a clear upside risk to oil prices over the next six months and
potentially even longer, said Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"The extent of Iran's reprisal,
as well as Israel's response, will likely determine whether the current
conflict in the Middle East broadens into a regional conflict," said Dhar.
"The immediate market concern
will be attacks on Iran's oil supply and infrastructure. Iran accounts for 3-4%
of global oil demand, of which, 25-50% is exported."
Iran has vowed a severe response to
the killing of the Hamas leader late last month. Israel has neither confirmed
nor denied its involvement but it is fighting in Gaza against Hamas after the
group attacked Israel in October. To counter Iran, the US Navy has deployed
warships and a submarine to the Middle East.
"If a broader conflict in the
Middle East develops, this would likely threaten not only Iranian supply but
also oil moving through key choke points in the Middle East," said
analysts at ANZ Research in a note on Wednesday.
"This could expose over 20
million barrels per day of oil to risks of disruption."
US crude oil and gasoline
inventories fell last week, while distillate stocks rose, according to market
sources, citing American Petroleum Institute data on Tuesday.
The API figures showed crude stocks
declined by 5.21 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories eased by 3.69 million
barrels, and distillates rose by 612,000 barrels.
Falling inventories could indicate
higher demand in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer.
Official government data from the
Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.
Capping oil price gains however, the
International Energy Agency (IEA), kept its 2024 global oil demand growth
forecast unchanged on Tuesday but trimmed its 2025 estimate, citing the impact
of a weakened Chinese economy on consumption.
(Reuters)