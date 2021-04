Shafaq News/ Basra Light price climbed on Thursday recording the highest price among OPEC members.

As for other OPEC daily prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel UAE Murban 63.36 Iraq Basra Light 66.46 Iraq Basra Heavy 61.74 KSA Arab Light 63.90 Algeria Saharan Blend 64.72 Nigeria Bonny Light 64.79 Angola Girassol 62.55

As for the international prices, WTI fell to 63.12$ while Brent Crude dropped to $66.59