Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Oil prices drop as big build in US crude stockpiles raises spectre of supply glut

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-18T06:34:22+0000
Oil prices drop as big build in US crude stockpiles raises spectre of supply glut

Shafaq News / Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked fears for weak fuel demand and a potential supply glut, but hopes that OPEC and its allies will postpone a planned January increase to oil output braked losses, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for January LCOc1 dropped 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.61 a barrel by 0142 GMT having lost 0.2% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December CLc1 slid 25 cents, or 0.6%, to $41.18 a barrel, reversing a 0.2% gain on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, well above analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.7 million barrels. [EIA/S] [API/S].

To tackle weaker energy demand amid a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia called on fellow members of the OPEC+ grouping - OPEC and other producers including Russia - to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter production policy in 2021.

related

Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Date: 2020-10-07 06:09:40
Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Oil prices rise with fall in US crude inventories

Date: 2020-09-16 07:53:56
Oil prices rise with fall in US crude inventories

Oil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw

Date: 2020-10-15 06:33:35
Oil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw

Oil prices drop due to coronavirus

Date: 2020-09-23 06:17:48
Oil prices drop due to coronavirus

Oil prices decline after China economic data disappoints

Date: 2020-10-19 07:15:14
Oil prices decline after China economic data disappoints

Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns

Date: 2020-09-25 07:03:13
Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

Date: 2020-10-20 06:20:07
Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

Oil prices drops as the virus rebounds and Libya rises production

Date: 2020-09-28 06:59:13
Oil prices drops as the virus rebounds and Libya rises production