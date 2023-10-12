Oil Minister emphasizes transition to clean energy

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to converting fossil fuel energy into clean sources to enhance domestic production. His statement came on Thursday following his participation in the 6th edition of the Russian Energy Week forum.
Abdul Ghani, as quoted by the Ministry of Oil, expressed Iraq's determination to identify key pathways for renewable energy investment and the conversion of fossil fuels into clean energy. This strategic move aims to boost national production by increasing support for investment projects alongside the continuous growth of crude oil production.
He underscored the importance of communication and collaboration with oil-producing nations, relevant organizations, and entities. This collaboration aims to formulate a realistic vision to address the challenges facing global oil markets.
Abdul Ghani highlighted that participation in specialized forums provides an opportunity to stay updated on the latest developments, research, and specialized papers in the fields of energy and climate. Furthermore, he said that these forums facilitate meetings with oil and energy ministers and officials from around the world, fostering relationships and cooperation that serve mutual interests.