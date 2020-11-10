Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

October salaries to be disbursed in the coming hours

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-10T11:29:00+0000
October salaries to be disbursed in the coming hours

Shafaq News / Member of the Iraqi financial committee, Ahmed Mazhar Al-Jubouri, announced on Tuesday that the salaries of last October will be disbursed in the coming hours.

Al-Jubouri said in a statement today, "it was agreed during our meeting yesterday with the Prime Minister and some officials to approve the borrowing law in the amount agreed upon within the committee and passed by the Parliament."

He added that the government must submit plans to maximize next year's resources and not rely on a single resource that is rapidly affected by international developments.

related

Al-Rafidain releases the salaries of employees in three governorates

Date: 2020-07-31 13:38:27
Al-Rafidain releases the salaries of employees in three governorates

Taxes of Currency auctions can fund the salaries, MP proposes

Date: 2020-10-04 12:02:35
Taxes of Currency auctions can fund the salaries, MP proposes

Paying the employees' salaries is linked to the approval of the local borrowing law draft, source says

Date: 2020-10-06 08:34:35
Paying the employees' salaries is linked to the approval of the local borrowing law draft, source says

Non-oil resources can secure the salaries, MP says

Date: 2020-10-06 12:41:25
Non-oil resources can secure the salaries, MP says

Iraqi government: the fiscal deficit financing law secures salaries

Date: 2020-10-20 10:19:31
Iraqi government: the fiscal deficit financing law secures salaries

The Parliamentary Finance committee responds to reports on disbursing the salaries on Tuesday

Date: 2020-11-10 08:30:19
The Parliamentary Finance committee responds to reports on disbursing the salaries on Tuesday