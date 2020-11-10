October salaries to be disbursed in the coming hours

Shafaq News / Member of the Iraqi financial committee, Ahmed Mazhar Al-Jubouri, announced on Tuesday that the salaries of last October will be disbursed in the coming hours.

Al-Jubouri said in a statement today, "it was agreed during our meeting yesterday with the Prime Minister and some officials to approve the borrowing law in the amount agreed upon within the committee and passed by the Parliament."

He added that the government must submit plans to maximize next year's resources and not rely on a single resource that is rapidly affected by international developments.