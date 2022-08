Shafaq News/ OPEC’s reference crude oil basket price dropped to $97.44 a barrel on Thursday from $100.04 the previous day, OPEC said.

The reference basket comprises 13 crudes.

They are Algeria’s Saharan Blend, Angola’s Girassol, Indonesia’s Minas, Iran Heavy, Iraq’s Basra Light, Kuwait Export, Es Sider from Libya, Nigeria’s Bonny Light, Qatar Marine, Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light, Murban from the UAE, BCF 17 from Venezuela and Oriente from Ecuador.