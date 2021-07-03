OPEC to celebrate its 60th anniversary in Baghdad next month

Shafaq News/ Members of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its establishment in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in late September.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, Asem Jihad, said that the members of the Organization agreed to hold the ceremonials in Baghdad on September 30.

OPEC’s second-top exporter has failed to fund the deficit in its budget despite the rise of oil prices to more than 70 dollars a barrel.