OPEC oil output falls on Iraq, Nigeria outages, Reuters survey finds

Shafaq News / OPEC oil output fell in April due to a halt in some of Iraq's exports and delays to Nigerian shipments, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, adding to the impact of strong adherence by top producers to a supply cut deal by the wider OPEC+ alliance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 28.62 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey found, down 190,000 bpd from March. Output is down more than 1 million bpd from September.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from companies that track flows such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

