OPEC elects Iranian oil minister as 2025 conference president, Iraqi minister as VP

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, OPEC member countries elected Iranian Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, as the interim president of the organization’s conference for 2025, with Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, as vice president.

Paknejad told reporters during the 189th OPEC conference, held via video, that “the key topic was Iran taking over the presidency of the 2025 OPEC session.” He also noted the appointment of the Iraqi oil minister as OPEC's vice president.

The Iranian minister expressed his gratitude to the conference president and the OPEC member ministers for their trust, stating, "As president of the OPEC conference for 2025, I will dedicate all my efforts to strengthening cooperation, unity, solidarity, and progress within the organization."

On Tuesday, OPEC extended Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais's mandate for another three years. Al-Ghais, who took office in August 2022, succeeded Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo.

OPEC set its next regular meeting for May 28, 2025.