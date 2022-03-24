Report

OPEC daily basket price stands at $116.94

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-24T11:45:40+0000
OPEC daily basket price stands at $116.94

Shafaq News / The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$116.94 a barrel on Monday, compared with yesterday's US$114.60, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

