OPEC Secretary-General visits Baghdad for bilateral talks on oil market developments

Shafaq News/ OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the Iraqi capital.

Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesperson Assem Jihad stated that the visit aims to “strengthen bilateral communication on the oil market developments and expand cooperation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+.”

Al-Ghais is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani and several other officials during his visit.