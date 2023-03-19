OPEC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Heitham Al-Ghais, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday morning.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, Asim Jihad, announced in a statement that Al-Ghais had been invited by Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani for a two-day visit.

Jihad added that the OPEC Secretary-General's itinerary includes meetings with several officials in Baghdad, as well as visits to some historical sites, including the Assembly Hall that hosted the organization's inaugural meeting in 1960.