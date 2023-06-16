OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghaid Affirms Organization's Commitment to Oil Price Stability

Shafaq News/ OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghaid stated on Friday that the organization would continue its crucial role in maintaining the stability of oil prices in global markets.

Al-Ghaid delivered his speech during the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the founding conference of OPEC, held in the capital city of Baghdad, which marked the official declaration of the organization.

In his address, Al-Ghaid emphasized that the historic agreement reached during the founding conference has played a significant role in preserving the sovereign rights of the five member states, particularly in the oil field.

"Today, the organization's membership includes 13 oil-producing countries that work on the same noble foundations and principles upon which the organization was founded." He added.

Al-Ghaid affirmed that OPEC would continue to play a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of oil prices in global energy markets.