OPEC: Basrah crude price drops in April
2025-05-15T18:26:27+00:00
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude prices declined in April, OPEC reported on Thursday.
The average price of Basrah Medium crude stood at $68.64 per barrel—down by $5.18, or 7%, from $73.82 in March.
Basrah Medium has averaged $74.70 per barrel so far in 2025, compared to $81.69 during the same period in 2024, according to OPEC.
Iraq exports approximately 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the United States.