OPEC: Basrah crude price drops in April

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude prices declined in April, OPEC reported on Thursday.

The average price of Basrah Medium crude stood at $68.64 per barrel—down by $5.18, or 7%, from $73.82 in March.

Basrah Medium has averaged $74.70 per barrel so far in 2025, compared to $81.69 during the same period in 2024, according to OPEC.

Iraq exports approximately 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the United States.