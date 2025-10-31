Next-Gen design: Canva drops new AI-powered creative suite

Shafaq News – Sydney

Australian design platform Canva launched a new foundational AI design model capable of understanding design layers and formats.

According to TechCrunch, the company’s new model produces designs with editable layers and objects rather than flat images. “What we’ve found is that people want the ability to start with a prompt and get far, but also be able to iterate directly themselves,” said Robert Kawalsky, Canva’s global head of product.

Canva also announced Canva Grow, an integrated marketing suite combining AI-driven content creation with performance analytics, following its earlier acquisition of ad analytics startup MagicBrief. Other new tools include form creation, email design, and tighter integration with Affinity, the professional design software Canva acquired in 2024—which it has now made free for all users.

The platform has further expanded its AI assistant, now capable of generating 3D objects, suggesting content in real-time, and replicating existing art styles, TechCrunch reported. Canva additionally linked its spreadsheet and app-building tools, allowing users to visualize data through interactive widgets.

