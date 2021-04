Shafaq News/ A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Justice explained on Saturday the reason behind the delay in publishing the approved budget law.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that after approving the budget in the Parliament, President Barham Salih Ratified the law on April 8. "However, the Presidium forwarded the budget law to the Ministry of Justice only on Tuesday earlier this week."

"The budget will be published in the Official Gazette on Sunday or Monday," he added.