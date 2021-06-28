Ministry of Agriculture: traders manipulating the market and tampering with the economic security

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-28T17:09:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture expressed willingness to establish a security force to control the market and harness the exuberant price tags of basic commodities, a spokesperson of the Ministry said on Monday, hinting at a poor momentum of the Ministry of Trade in this regard. The spokesperson of the Ministry, Hamid al-Nayef, told Shafaq News Agency, "unfortunately, there is neither economic security nor a proper daily oversight over the prices to control the prices of food." He added, "the Ministry of Trade is doing nothing toward paying heeds to the prices in the market." "The Ministry of Agriculture can form a security force to keep tabs and control the market, maintain the prices properly, sell food products to the citizens at the right price. However, the law does not allow this." Al-Nayef called on the security forces to follow the post-production phases, impose order in the market, and control the prices of food products.

