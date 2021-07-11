Minister of Oil arrives in Kirkuk on an unscheduled visit

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, landed earlier today, Sunday, in Kirkuk, flanked by a high-level delegation of the Ministry.

The visiting delegation included the undersecretary of the Ministry, Karim Hattab, the Director-general of the North Oil Company, Muhammad Salem, among other officials in the Ministry and Arafah oil territory.

Upon his disembarkment, the Minister and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Kirkuk's Governor, Rakan Said al-Jubouri. Immediately Afterward, the delegation moved to the headquarters of the North Oil Company, according to Shafaq News agency correspondent who said that the visit was not scheduled ahead.